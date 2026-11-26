Xiaomi South Africa is making it easier to shop smarter with incredible Black Friday promotions.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 26 November 2026. The festive season is a time for celebrating, connecting with loved ones, creating memories and, for many South Africans, finding the perfect gifts for family and friends. As consumers prepare for the holiday season and the year ahead, Xiaomi South Africa is making it easier to shop smarter with incredible Black Friday promotions, offering savings of up to 25% on selected smartphones, smart devices and up to 33% on selected IoT products across participating retail stores nationwide.

Whether consumers are looking to surprise loved ones with the latest technology, upgrade their home entertainment, make everyday household tasks easier or treat themselves to a well-deserved technology upgrade, Xiaomi’s Black Friday and festive season promotions offer an opportunity to enjoy more innovation, convenience and value for money.

With its commitment to making innovation accessible to everyone, Xiaomi continues to bridge the gap between advanced technology and affordability. From smartphones that keep consumers connected and entertained to intelligent home appliances that simplify everyday routines, Xiaomi’s expanding ecosystem is designed to bring convenience, efficiency and smarter living within reach.

More than a smartphone: A smarter way to celebrate

Technology has become an essential part of modern life, influencing how people communicate, work, learn, entertain themselves and manage their homes. During the Christmas period, these connections become even more meaningful, as families come together, friends share special moments, and consumers look for ways to make their holidays more convenient and enjoyable.

From capturing precious festive memories and staying connected with loved ones to preparing meals, keeping homes clean and enjoying entertainment with family, technology plays an increasingly important role in everyday experiences.

Xiaomi understands that smart living should not come at an unreasonable cost. Through its diverse product portfolio, the brand continues to offer practical technology solutions that combine innovation, quality and value, making it easier for consumers to enjoy the benefits of a connected lifestyle without stretching their budgets.

Whether consumers are looking to upgrade their smartphones, improve their home entertainment experience, simplify household tasks with smart appliances or introduce intelligent devices into their homes, Xiaomi offers a range of products designed to complement different lifestyles and budgets.

Black Friday and Christmas: More to love, more to save.

This Black Friday and festive season, Xiaomi is bringing consumers an opportunity to enjoy incredible savings across selected products, with promotions of up to 33% off across participating retail partners in South Africa.

From the premium choice of the Xiaomi series to the accessible and affordable REDMI series and Xiaomi’s expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, consumers can explore technology designed to deliver more value for their money.

Consumers can take advantage of incredible promotional prices across Xiaomi’s smartphone range. The REDMI Note 17 Series will be available from R7 499, while the REDMI 17 starts from R3 699. The REDMI A7 will be available from R1 599, and the Xiaomi 17T from R16 999, giving shoppers the opportunity to access innovative and reliable smartphone technology at even more affordable prices.

Shoppers can also look forward to exciting savings across a selection of Xiaomi AIoT products, including smart wearables, the Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer, Xiaomi Robot Vacuums and Xiaomi Smart TVs. With discounts of up to 33% off selected products, consumers can discover practical gifts, upgrade their living spaces and bring more convenience into their homes this festive season.

Whether it is a smartphone for a loved one, a smartwatch for someone who enjoys staying active, a smart television for family entertainment or a robot vacuum to make household cleaning easier, Xiaomi’s technology range offers something for different needs, lifestyles and budgets.

Making innovation accessible to everyone

Beyond its promotional offerings, Xiaomi continues to demonstrate its commitment to making innovative technology accessible to consumers around the world.

Its smartphones have ranked number three globally in shipments for six consecutive years. Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi has also built the world’s largest consumer IoT platform, with 1.16 billion connected devices worldwide, spanning smart home appliances, wearable devices, entertainment and personal mobility products.

This connected ecosystem reflects Xiaomi’s vision of bringing technology together to create more convenient, seamless and intelligent everyday experiences.

As more consumers embrace connected living, Xiaomi remains focused on developing products that offer meaningful innovation while maintaining accessibility and value.

Shop smart. Shop Xiaomi.

As South Africans prepare for Black Friday, the festive season and the new year, Xiaomi encourages consumers to take advantage of these limited-time promotions and discover technology that delivers more than just a great price.

With its philosophy of Innovation for Everyone, Xiaomi remains committed to making high-quality technology accessible to more people, empowering consumers to live smarter, stay connected and experience the possibilities of innovation.

Whether shopping for the perfect festive gift, upgrading personal technology or investing in a smarter home, this season offers an opportunity to enjoy more with Xiaomi.

This Black Friday and festive season, don’t just shop smart. Shop Xiaomi.

Consumers can explore the available promotions at participating Xiaomi retail partners nationwide, while stocks last. Promotional dates, participating stores and product availability may vary by retailer.

Shop Xiaomi Black Friday deals on Takealot.