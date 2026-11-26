Chef Nina van Dyk of Evermore Venue & Spa shares crispy smashed baby potatoes with a herby green goddess sauce, an easy side for the festive table.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Nina van Dyk at Evermore Venue & Spa in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.

Baby potatoes are boiled, smashed and roasted until golden and crunchy, then served with a fresh, herby yoghurt sauce.

It works as a sharing plate, a starter or a side for a summer braai, and most of the work is done by the oven. The sauce can be made a day ahead, so there is less to do when guests arrive.

Serves: 4 as a side or sharing dish. Serving 8? Double every quantity below and use two baking trays.

Prep: 15 minutes (20 to 25 minutes if doubled). Boil: 15 to 20 minutes. Roast: 25 to 35 minutes. Total cook time: about 45 to 60 minutes, including 5 minutes to steam dry.

Ingredients

For the potatoes

800 g small baby potatoes, similar in size

3 tbsp olive oil

¾ tsp fine salt, plus extra for the cooking water

Freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder (optional)

For the green goddess sauce

100 g thick plain Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 small garlic clove, finely grated

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup loosely packed mixed soft herbs (such as parsley, chives, basil and dill), finely chopped

2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped (optional, for savoury depth)

1 to 2 tbsp cold water, to loosen as needed

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

Heat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan) and line a large baking tray with baking paper (two trays if doubling). Put the potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with cold salted water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until a knife slides in easily. Drain well and leave them to steam dry in the colander for 5 minutes, so the surface moisture evaporates.

Arrange the potatoes on the tray with space between them. Press each one gently with the base of a glass or a potato masher until about 1 to 1.5 cm thick, keeping the pieces mostly intact. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and the garlic powder, if using. Roast for 25 to 35 minutes, turning the tray once, until golden and crisp at the edges. Do not turn the potatoes too early, as they may stick.

For the sauce, mix or blend the yoghurt, mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, herbs and anchovies, if using. Add cold water a little at a time until spoonable. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread some sauce on a platter or serve it in a bowl alongside the hot potatoes. Finish with extra chopped herbs and a little olive oil, if you like.

Chef’s tips

Letting the boiled potatoes steam dry before roasting helps them crisp in the oven.

Keep the potatoes to a single layer on the tray. Too much overlap makes them steam instead of crisp.

For a vegetarian sauce, leave out the anchovies. The sauce can be made a day ahead and kept covered in the fridge.