By Lunga Simelane
Journalist
4 minute read
23 Jun 2023
4:45 am
News

Shortage of nurses in ‘serious’, but ‘there’s no urgency to address the issue’

The minister said 30% of nurses will retire in the next 10 years. A further 38% will retire in the decade after.

Picture for illustration. Nurses set up the new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, 24 August 2020 in which the Solidarity Fund delivered a batch of ventilators to the hospital.. This is the first batch of over 20 000 locally produced ventilators that are easy to use, non invasive and cheaper than previous versions. Picture: Neil McCartney
The lack of urgency and failure to address the shortage of nurses poses a serious threat to the future of the health sector. Data from the South Africa Nursing Council (SANC) in 2022 showed the country had a nursing staff contingent of about 280 000, which equated to one nurse to about 214 people. At the end of December 2020, there were more than 21 000 nurses in training and, according to the Rural Health Advocacy project, SA currently has a shortage of between 26 000 and 62 000 professional nurses. ALSO REAS: SA only has 22 000 nurses –...

