Should rules regulating suburban booms and access control be revisited? Yes, says roads MMC

The draft by-law is still in its early stages, with plans to hold a public participation process approved last week.

The Johannesburg City Council last week paved the way for a debate to consider a draft by-law related to community-driven security access points.

Council on Thursday approved the intention to hold public participation for the Draft Security Access Restrictions By-Law of 2026, aimed at adapting the regulation of community security measures.

The municipality stressed that the wording of the draft by-law had not been finalised, as Thursday’s approval was to put the process in motion.

“The draft by-laws can only be shared once the Speaker of Council has published the notice thereof. It will then be placed on city platforms,” the municipality told The Citizen.

The public participation process will consider amendments to the draft, before going to council where further amendments would be debated.

‘Roads belong to the people’

Roads and transport MMC Kenny Kunene celebrated the approval of the public participation process on Friday, stressing the need to strike a balance between access and safety.

“We want to support initiatives that contribute to safer neighbourhoods. At the same time, our public roads belong to the people of Johannesburg and must be managed in a fair, transparent and responsible manner.

“This by-law will help us achieve that balance by providing clear rules and a consistent process for security access restrictions.

“Importantly, this is not about closing the door on communities. It is about opening a clear and lawful process through which communities can engage with the city, while ensuring that public roads and the rights of all road users are protected,” Kunene stated.

If approved after the lengthy back-and-forth, the new by-law would create a “framework for the regulation of security access restrictions on public roads and public places” in Johannesburg.

Among the key objectives listed by Kunene are strengthening the municipality’s ability to administer security access restrictions, ensuring that security points respect the rights of citizens, and promoting responsible stewardship of Johannesburg’s public roads and spaces.

‘By-laws should be modernised’

Parkmore Community Association (PCA) Suburb Manager Lori Klein suggested that any changes should ensure the city moves forward.

“The by‑laws should be modernised to reflect current technology and practical community operations.

“Renewal cycles should be longer and operational requirements more realistic. Certain access‑control systems and CCTV systems, like Admyt, should be formally recognised as compliant alternatives to 24‑hour manning,” Klein told The Citizen.

Chairperson of the Randridge Residents’ Association Quintus Lubbe argued the existing process was already comprehensive, but should be adjusted to reward suburbs with proven track records.

“Where an applicant is applying for a third consecutive term and has previously met all the relevant requirements, consideration should be given to extending the permit period from four to six years.

“This would reduce the administrative and financial burden on established communities and allow funds that would otherwise be spent on the re-application process to be directed towards other community projects,” Lubbe told The Citizen.

Eight years since last review

Johannesburg’s security access policy was last reviewed in 2018. The city then described it as “user-friendly”; revisions included human-observed automation, locking pedestrian gates, improved signage, and more.

One of the objectives is to ensure the booms, access control and surveillance technology were not an inconvenience to the public.

Lubbe stressed the RRA’s booms were operated with a minimisation of inconvenience in mind.

“[The booms] do not prevent members of the public from entering or travelling through the suburb. The access points are also managed by security personnel, rather than functioning as permanent physical barriers.

“This allows access to be facilitated for emergency and municipal services and enables security personnel to coordinate access and response when required,” he said.

Likewise, Klein stated that the PCA’s security enforcement allowed unrestricted access during peak hours and did not obstruct critical services.

“Emergency services have full, unrestricted access. Municipal entities like City Power, JRA, Johannesburg Water and Pikitup have seamless entry for maintenance and repairs.

“Remote boom management ensures instant access without needing physical guards and continuous resident feedback ensures any inconvenience is quickly addressed,” said Klein.

Proven crime deterrent

The primary reason for the booms and security points arose from crime-related fears, with the residents’ associations becoming indispensable cogs in Johannesburg’s community safety machine.

“There would be increased opportunistic crime due to unrestricted vehicle flow and a higher risk of smash‑and‑grabs, house robberies, cable theft and infrastructure vandalism.

“The security measures provide measurable benefits such as reduced crime, safer streets, protection of municipal infrastructure, calmer traffic, improved quality of life and increased value in properties,” said Klein.

Lubbe expressed the importance of complying with the city’s by-laws, but sent a strong reminder of the “established layer of security and deterrence” provided by community-sponsored measures.

“Our suburb continues to experience relatively low levels of reported crime year-on-year, and we believe that the boomed entrances and the security presence associated with them play an important role in deterring criminal activity.

“The guarded entrances provide a visible security presence and act as a deterrent to those who may intend to commit crime in the area.

“While we cannot claim that the booms physically prevent crime, their presence makes it more difficult for criminals to operate unnoticed and provides clearly defined points around which security personnel can coordinate their activities,” Lubbe concluded.