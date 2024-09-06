WATCH: Siboniso Duma apologises to King Misuzulu, offers him cows ‘as a symbol of respect’

The MEC offered cows to the king 'as a symbol of respect'.

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has apologised to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini for the events that transpired at the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo at KwaNkomonye Royal Palace in kwaCeza, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), in March.

During the event, Duma grabbed the microphone from Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi while he was delivering his speech in full view of the audience.

It was not clear what Buthelezi wanted to say about African National Congress (ANC) KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo when the microphone was taken from him by Duma.

Buthelezi ‘wrong’

While the ANC KZN chairperson was criticised for his actions, Duma defended his actions, saying the prime minister was in the wrong.

“Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi was not going to be part and parcel of that programme. We didn’t give him that platform, he took the platform and we had to be diplomatic and understanding because of that event, we had to relax a bit,” Duma told Newzroom Afrika at the time.

“Unfortunately he proceeded with five pages of a speech, we needed to stop him. We thought he was at least going to introduce His Majesty and he didn’t do that.”

Duma: ‘This will never happen again’

On Friday, Duma and other officials of the department met with King Misuzulu at his palace in uPhongolo. They ironed out issues and committed to working together to improve the province’s public transport system.

Duma apologised to the king for the incident.

Duma said: “There are two things we would like to iron out, our intention is not to leave dust unsettled. But first, we would like to thank you for the opportunity especially since this is our first time to get this platform to address counsel as Transport department.

“What happened prior to this event when we were at a big ceremony (Ceza), we delivered and tension we raised high. So we found it befitting to first humble ourselves with an apology to the royal house.

“We don’t feel it is right to start addressing the King’s Counsel without first addressing what happened then.

“We wish to do things the right way, there are some offerings we hope to present later before the royalties.”

Duma said the incident would not happen again.

“We are wishing for forgiveness, we honour the house, we ask for forgiveness and we have been working hand in hand with the royal house. This will never happen again.”

The MEC later offered cows to the king “as a symbol of respect”.

“We will forever cherish the opportunity Ukotha the king in the palace after our successful meeting. From this meeting with the king, it is becoming clear that the building of a united KwaZulu-Natal is a duty we cannot delegate to future generations,” said Duma.

Duma: The king’s support ‘valuable’

Duma said King Misuzulu received the team “warmly”, and they vowed to collaborate on transport projects in the province.

“His support is valuable as we work for his people and the nation,” said Duma.

“We are called upon to double our efforts and inspire hope for a better future.”

Duma said it is “only a positive attitude”, and not pointing fingers at each other that will take the province forward.

“We should create an exemplary society to be a mirror of the society we desire for all South Africa’s children.”