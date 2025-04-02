SIU to probe National Skills Fund over corruption allegations

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education said those who unduly benefited from the NSF’s funds should face legal consequences.

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education on Tuesday expressed support for authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration within the National Skills Fund (NSF).

This comes after the committee chairperson, Tebogo Letsie, called on the president in February 2025 to expand the SIU’s mandate to include a comprehensive probe into all NSF projects.

Letsie said the investigation was a critical step towards restoring accountability in the institution responsible for funding skills development initiatives.

Financial mismanagement

Earlier this year, the NSF presented its audit action plan to the committee, which aimed to address the findings highlighted by the Auditor-General (AG) in the 2023/24 annual report.

The report raised concerns within the committee about financial mismanagement within the NSF, highlighting questionable investments and payments made without due process.

The committee also criticised the payment of skills development funds into business accounts instead of interest-bearing accounts of skills development providers (SDPs).

“Despite having clear guidelines and procedures for funding skills development, the NSF has allowed payments to Medirwe Investments without following due processes,” Letsie said.

NSF under scrutiny

In addition, Letsie expressed gratitude for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Proclamation 253 of 2025.

“[This] grants the SIU the authority to investigate serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by officials and employees of the Department of Higher Education and Training, as well as potential mismanagement of funds allocated to the NSF,” he said.

Letsie further added that the SIU will focus on procurement processes, contracting for skills development programmes, training projects, and the appointment of implementing agents.

He further added that those who had unduly benefited from the NSF’s funds should face legal consequences.

“These brazen thieves are depriving the country’s youth of the essential skills needed to drive economic growth,” he said.

