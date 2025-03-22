Ramaphosa responds to questions regarding fraudulent marriages involving foreign nationals

Despite the absence of an SIU investigation, Ramaphosa highlighted existing measures designed to prevent fraudulent marriages involving foreign nationals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that no Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation is underway into marriages of convenience used by foreigners to obtain South African citizenship fraudulently.

No reports received by SIU

Responding to parliamentary questions from African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula, Ramaphosa clarified that no SIU proclamation was being considered due to a lack of reported cases.

“I am informed that the SIU has not received reports of allegations relating to marriages of convenience by foreigners who fraudulently acquire South African citizenship,” Ramaphosa stated.

The president outlined the process that would be followed should such allegations surface in the future.

“If such allegations are reported to the SIU, the SIU will duly assess these against its statutory mandate and, if applicable, will then apply to the President for a Proclamation to investigate such allegations,” he said.

Current protections against marriage fraud

Despite the absence of an SIU investigation, Ramaphosa highlighted existing measures designed to prevent fraudulent marriages involving foreign nationals.

The president explained that all marriages in South Africa – civil marriage, civil union, and customary marriages – are governed by the Marriage Act, which requires biometric verification and photographic identification.

“The process has been strengthened for marriages between South African and foreign nationals as it includes a Letter of Non-Impediment from the country of origin, the online verification report of the South African citizen and an extensive interview and a pre-investigation by an immigration officer prior to the marriage being conducted,” Ramaphosa explained.

Future improvements to marriage registration

Looking forward, Ramaphosa pointed to ongoing efforts to strengthen the system against potential abuse further.

“The Marriage Bill [B43-2023] and the automation of marriage registration processes seek to address issues of fraudulent marriages amongst other issues,” he noted.

The president also confirmed that remedial action is taken promptly when fraudulent marriages are detected.

“Fraudulent marriage cases reported and/or detected are annulled or rectified,” Ramaphosa concluded.

