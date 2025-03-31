UJ denies claims by ‘lecturer’ who claimed he makes sure SA students fail

UJ is investigating a social media user who claimed to be a lecturer and boasted about failing South African students.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has distanced itself and is considering legal action against a fake lecturer who claimed to be ensuring South African students fail and Zimbabwean students pass.

A social media user named Joel Sangweni has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook after he claimed that he fails South African students at the university, while making sure Zimbabwean students pass with distinctions.

A screenshot of a comment allegedly posted by Sangweni, where he claimed to be a lecturer at UJ, has been circulating, much to the fury of South Africans.

‘I will make your kids suffer and fail’

“We don’t make money here. Mina, I’m a lecturer, I will make your kids suffer and fail, those from Zimbabwe will pass [with] distinctions,” Sangweni posted on Facebook.

Social media users wasted no time reporting the matter to UJ, which issued a statement on Monday saying it was aware of the man’s claims.

“Mr Sangweni is not employed by the university in any capacity. He briefly served as a tutor in 2024,” the university said.

According to Sangweni’s LinkedIn account, he holds a BEng (Tech) honours degree in Chemical Engineering from UJ. In his work experience, the account states that he served as a tutor for Chemical Engineering Fundamentals 1A and 2A at the university from February 2023 to November 2023.

UJ said Sangweni claimed hackers accessed his Facebook account, but the university is investigating the matter.

UJ considering legal action

“The university takes academic integrity seriously and will take strong steps, including legal action against any person who, by omission or commission, undermines its commitment to academic integrity,” UJ said.

“UJ distances itself from his remarks and is considering legal action.”

The university added that it remains committed to academic integrity, and it does not tolerate conduct that undermines its values.

Meanwhile, people have lashed out at the profile on social media that is claiming to be Sangweni.

“As a mother of a university student, I am so hurt and offended by your statement. I am coming from nothing but made sure that I will try for my kids. I know the compromise and sacrifices that I make for my child to push through for her better tomorrow. Imagine having someone like you who is proud to say this,” a Facebook user, Sandy MaFaku Galada, posted.