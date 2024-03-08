Six killed in horror crash in the Eastern Cape

The main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage. Photo: iStock

Six people have been killed after three vehicles collided in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, the Eastern Cape Transport Department said.

One other person was also injured in the crash on the R61 road in Cofimvaba near St Marks towards Komani.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Toyota LDV collided with two other vehicles of the same marque.

Binqose said one the vehicles was pulling trailer.

“A Toyota Etios with five occupants (three females, two males) from Komani heading to Mthatha while Toyota LDV with two occupants both males from Cofimvaba heading to Komani collided head-on. Four people died on the scene, three from the Etios including the driver and driver of the bakkie.

“The three injured passengers two females from Toyota Etios, one male passenger from Toyota LDV that collided with Etios sedan were taken to Cofimvaba hospital, two died on arrival. The occupant of the other bakkie sustained minor bruises and did not require any hospitalisation.,” Binqose said.

Binqose added the main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage.

“A case of culpable homicide had been opened at Bridge Camp Saps for further investigations.”

Seven killed

This is the third fatal accident in the Eastern Cape in less than a week. Last week, at least seven people died in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.

In the first accident, five people died while scores sustained various injuries after a Toyota Quantum overturned on the N2 road in East London at Brakfontein cuttings towards Butterworth.

“The vehicle with 18 occupants was travelling from East London towards Butterworth. The driver lost control and five occupants, including a minor, (all females) died instantly. The driver is among the injured, who were taken to Frere Provincial Hospital for further medical assistance,” Binqose said.

In the second accident, two people lost their lives while 10 sustained injuries in a crash at Ndisane location in Mthatha.

It is understood a Toyota Quantum with six occupants from Qokolweni direction collided with a Toyota bakkie that carried seven occupants.

“Both accidents involve minibus taxis, and we are asking road users to be extra vigilant at all times and help us avoid such incidents like the ones we have witnessed,” said Binqose.

