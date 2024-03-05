TS Galaxy team bus in accident ahead of Sundowns game – reports

The driver of a VW Polo was killed, according to reports.

TS Galaxy’s team bus was involved in an accident on Thursday, according to reports. Picture: Twitter

DStv Premiership side TS Galaxy’s team bus was involved in a accident on the N4/Schoemanskloof Road on Tuesday afternoon, in which the driver of a VW Polo was killed, according to reports.

None of the TS Galaxy players or members of staff on the bus were harmed in the incident.

A bus carrying TS Galaxy representatives collided with a VW Polo occupants of the bus were injured. However, the occupant in the VW Polo was declared dead. TS Galaxy was traveling to Mbombela ahead of the Mamelodi Sundowns game tomorrow pic.twitter.com/zd8dWXWEWl — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 5, 2024

Galaxy are set to play Sundowns in a DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday evening at Mbombela Stadium.

Eish, this day can end..



Now there's news about the TS Galaxy accident 😭 — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) March 5, 2024

On a bleak day for South African football, this news followed the passing in the early hours of Tuesday morning of former Kaizer Chiefs defender and much-loved soccer pundit Siphiwe Mkhonza.

The Premier Soccer League announced that there would be a moment’s silence for Mkonza at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and DStv Diski Challenge matches this week.