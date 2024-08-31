Cool weather expected in Gauteng on Sunday

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the northern parts of the Northern Cape on Sunday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Elsewhere in the country, the weather service expects cool conditions, with motorists warned of fog patches in the mornings.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast and southern interior, otherwise fine, windy and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong during the afternoon.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches along the west and south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly along the south coast becoming easterly to north-easterly during the afternoon, otherwise light and variable at first becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, moderating in the evening. It will become light to moderate north-easterly in the west at night.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool in places, otherwise fine and warm. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the northern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly reaching strong in places at times.

It will become moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the extreme south from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme