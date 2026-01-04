Smelly water in Joburg CBD and Bez Valley ‘concerning,’ Johannesburg Water says

Residents reported a strong smell emanating from their piped and tap water.

Johannesburg Water says the possible contamination and smelly water affecting parts of the city’s business district and Bezuidenhout Valley (Bez Valley) is concerning.

The utility issued an alert last week, 30 December 2025, over possible water contamination affecting Albertina Sisulu Road and surrounding streets (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Avenues, as well as 10th Street) in the Joburg CBD and Bez Valley.

Smelly waster

This comes after residents reported a strong smell emanating from their piped and tap water on Monday, 29 December 2025.

In the latest update, Johannesburg Water said that as part of the ongoing investigation, monitoring and interventions, water samples were collected from several locations on 3 January 2026.

“Preliminary results indicate some areas of concern, while overall water quality is improving towards acceptable levels. Flushing continued today, and a further sampling round was taken, and preliminary results are expected tomorrow afternoon.”

Interventions

The entity said it will continue with interventions until full restoration.

“Tomorrow (4 January 2026), flushing in networks and customer connections will continue.

“Thereafter, samples will be taken, and further laboratory testing will be conducted to confirm that the water meets the requirements of SANS241: 2015 drinking water standards before supply is fully restored for normal consumption,” it said.

Alternative supply

Johannesburg Water said an alternative water supply continues to be provided to affected areas through roaming water tankers.

“Johannesburg Water thanks affected residents for their patience and cooperation while we complete this process.”

Severe water cuts

Meanwhile, Johannesburg residents will start the second week of January 2026 with 54-hour maintenance, resulting in a limited or no water supply for three to five days.

The third leg of Rand Water’s planned maintenance on their systems is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, 6 January 2026, at 4am until Thursday, 8 January 2026, at 8am.

“This 54-hour maintenance will be undertaken to replace a certain isolation meter in the Rand bulk supply pipes. During this time, affected Johannesburg Water systems will decline until empty, which will result in poor pressure to no water,” Johannesburg Water said.

“Direct feeds will be affected by no water for the duration.”

Johannesburg Water said, upon completion of the maintenance work, impacted Johannesburg Water systems will take 3 – 5 days to fully recover.

