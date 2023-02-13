SA in Crisis: Citizens urged to stay safe amid devastating floods

Cheryl Kahla

Government urged communities to be cautious and vigilant in light of the heavy rains and floods, which will continue to hit many parts of the country this week.

The National Disaster Management Centre is closely monitoring the situation, in coordination with local disaster management centres and other role players.

Destructive floods

The excessive rainfall caused widespread floods in several provinces, with overflowing rivers exacerbating the situation.

The public is asked to pay attention to the South African Weather Service’s (Saws) updates and warnings, as they keep track of the weather conditions.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Saws said persistent and heavy downpours are expected to continue over much of the country this week, with Mpumalanga and Limpopo particularly at risk.

The significant rainfall is expected to put a prolonged strain on disaster management personnel and result in floods due to high soil moisture content and overflowing river systems.

Current high-resolution numerical models predict 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 100 to 200mm.

‼️⚠️WARNING ⚠️‼️ Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain expected over the Southern parts of Limpopo valid for tomorrow 14 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/ldi5HUmpA4— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023

Kruger National Park

The southern half of the Kruger National Park have been hit the hardest by the flooding, with low-water bridges and causeways, including the Crocodile bridge and the causeway at Lower Sabie camp, being flooded.

Several main roads, such as the one linking Skukuza to Lower Sabie, have been closed due to flood damage.

Satellite image showing cloudy conditions with showers in the north eastern parts of South Africa.

Animation courtesy of : @eumetsat pic.twitter.com/bufmL5EuAz— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023

SANParks has advised guests over the weekend not to use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed.

Gauteng floods

Meanwhile, residents of Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West province have been warned of a high chance of thunderstorms that may result in heavy rainfall and flooding on 15 February.

Saws advise residents to stay vigilant and follow all warnings and updates from relevant authorities, and to be prepared for the potential impact of heavy rains and floods.

The Disaster Management teams are on high alert across the country amid the continuing heavy rains which have already resulted in damages.



When faced with threats contact 112, 10177 or 107.#Flooding#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/n1JglcEUeM— Information Resource Centre (@GCIS_IRC) February 13, 2023

Floods in SA: Safety tips

In order to ensure safety, the government has issued a list of safety tips for citizens to follow:

Those living in low-lying areas are advised to monitor rising water levels and evacuate to a safer place or high ground if necessary.

Avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges and instead, opt for alternative routes.

Swift-flowing water, even if it is only 15 cm deep, can be extremely dangerous, so never try to walk, swim or dive in it.

Motorists must exercise extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded areas. If possible, park your vehicle in a safer area.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather alerts or listen to the radio and TV.

If in danger, contact your municipal disaster management centre, the nearest police station, or any of the national emergency numbers (112, 10177, 107).

Keep important documents in a water-resistant container.

Have your cell phone close by and have emergency numbers handy.

Be especially vigilant at night, as it is harder to recognise potential road hazards.

If on foot, be aware that low-moving water can be dangerous during flood conditions and avoid walking in it.

Avoid contact with flood waters as it may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity.

