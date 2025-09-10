10 years on, Limpopo housing project still unfinished as minister blames payment delays

According to Simelane, the provincial department now anticipates completing the Marapong CRU project during the 2025-26 financial year.

The long-delayed Marapong Community Residential Units project in Lephalale, Limpopo, will only be completed during the 2025-26 financial year.

This was recently revealed by Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane in a parliamentary response.

The housing development, which began during the fifth administration, has faced a ten-year delay amid allegations of corruption involving officials and service providers.

EFF MP Mandisa Makesini questioned Simelane about the continued lack of progress on the project. Makesini demanded answers about the reasons behind the extensive delays.

Multiple factors behind housing delays

According to Simelane, the Limpopo Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) attributed the delays to “a combination of systemic, operational, and external challenges”.

The minister outlined several key issues that have plagued the project. Community and stakeholder dynamics created significant disruptions, including unrest among small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) who demanded inclusion in all work components, particularly civil works.

The underperformance of the Principal Agent led to the termination and replacement of the appointed service provider.

This was compounded by payment delays to SMMEs and local labour, largely stemming from rate disputes that arose from the project’s extended duration since 2016.

“This resulted in the site being closed temporarily. The matter has since been resolved by both the contractor and the Department,” Simelane stated.

External factors also contributed to the delays.

Construction disruptions caused by the Covid-19 lockdown and seasonal flooding affected both timelines and site conditions.

“Financial constraints of SMMEs, which hampered the timely procurement and delivery of materials,” also contributed, according to the ministerial response.

ALSO READ: Department rejects DA claim of split between Lesufi, Motara on informal settlement upgrades

Relocation and environmental challenges

Furthermore, Simelane said the ten-year delay was exacerbated by numerous complex operational issues.

This included the relocation of existing dwellers, which required detailed coordination and extensive stakeholder engagement.

She said the demolition of existing asbestos-containing structures necessitated strict compliance with health and environmental regulations.

Additionally, “encroachment of informal dwellings on the project site required clearance before construction could proceed”.

Delays in enrolment with the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) created additional administrative hurdles.

Most notably, the project has experienced frequent changes in Principal Agents.

“Up to six to date, each resulting in a transition period that further disrupted project continuity.”

The site’s flood-prone conditions continue to present ongoing development challenges.

Delays in appointing SMMEs, local labour, and a community liaison officer added to the project’s complications.

Work stoppages and strikes triggered by late payments to SMMEs and local labourers created additional delays.

Moreover, the Limpopo Cogta said the Covid-19 pandemic caused the suspension of construction activities in compliance with lockdown regulations.

ALSO READ: Gauteng not a ‘shanty province’ says Lesufi as he outlines plan for hijacked buildings

Corruption allegations under investigation

Regarding allegations of corruption involving Cogta officials and service providers mentioned in a forensic report that has not been made public, Simelane confirmed the department is taking the matter seriously.

“The department takes allegations of corruption seriously and confirms that the matter referred to is receiving its attention. Appropriate internal processes are being followed in line with applicable prescripts,” the minister said.

When pressed about why no actions have been taken against implicated officials and service providers despite years of documented failures and public outcry, Simelane maintained that due process must be followed.

“The department remains committed to ensuring accountability and consequence management where wrongdoing is established. Necessary actions will be taken upon the conclusion of the relevant processes,” she stated.

Completion timeline and oversight measures

According to her, the provincial department now anticipates completing the Marapong CRU project during the 2025-26 financial year.

Simelane stated that to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely service delivery in long-overdue housing projects, the province has implemented new oversight mechanisms.

“The province has instituted a weekly steering committee, chaired by the responsible deputy director-general, to closely monitor progress on all outstanding activities,” she added.

READ NEXT: Land in hand but no money to build: Gauteng housing project vacant due to lack of foresight