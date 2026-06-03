Two suspects arrested in Mozambique for the murder of two tourists at Kruger Park

Two suspects arrested in relation to the Marais murder at Kruger National Park.

The minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in Mozambique in relation to the murder of two South African tourists in the Kruger Park.

The suspects are expected to appear today in Maputo, Mozambique. They are facing two counts of murder and hijacking, with additional charges to be added as investigations continue.

The department welcomes the arrest and promises justice

“The arrests mark a significant milestone in the investigation and demonstrate the effectiveness of cross-border cooperation in combating serious and violent crime.

“We extend our appreciation to the Mozambican law enforcement authorities, SanParks and all role players whose efforts contributed to this breakthrough,” provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, General Thembi Hadebe said.

The minister of DFFE expressed gratitude for this arrest while also assuring the family of the deceased couple that justice will be served.

“I would like to thank all of those who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively from the onset to secure this breakthrough,” Aucamp expressed.

The suspects are reported to have confessed to the crimes, and the SAPs have recovered the vehicles belonging to the deceased couple. The formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial is set to begin.

“I have engaged with my colleagues in the Departments of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and Justice to emphasise the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law,” Aucamp said.

Brutal murder on Kruger Park grounds

The tourists’ bodies were discovered near Crooks Corner at the intersection of the Levubu and Limpopo rivers within the Kruger National Park on 21 May 2026.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims had sustained multiple stab wounds. Their vehicle was also reported missing, prompting police to open cases of murder and hijacking for investigation.

The victims were reported missing after they were last seen on 20 May at the Pafuri Picnic Site in the Kruger National Park. A search operation was subsequently launched after they failed to return.