12-hour water outages next week in Johannesburg: Here are the affected areas

Johannesburg Water has announced a planned maintenance scheduled for Wednesday, 23 July, affecting suburbs in Region D.

The maintenance work will cause water interruptions from 8am on Wednesday until 5.30pm. Joburg Water said it is necessary due to the Johannesburg Road Agency working on road upgrading and conversion of open drains to sub-surface drainage.

Affected areas:

All streets in Bramfischerville Phase 4.

12-hour water interruption next wee

Furthermore, residents in region C will be without water for 12 hours next week.

According to Joburg Water, this planned maintenance is scheduled to replace a meter on Monday, 28 July.

The maintenance work will cause water interruptions from 6pm on Monday until Tuesday, 29 July at 6am.

Affected areas

Honeydew;

Cornelius;

Weltevreden HP;

Weltervreden; and

Corrimore.

Another outage is expected on 30 July from 6am to 8pm due to replacing magnet flow meters.

Joburg Water said this maintenance will affect streets in Abbatoir and Market.

Residents in the affected areas will experience low pressure to no water supply during the maintenance period.

Johannesburg Water stated that the repair work will enhance service delivery and the continuity of water supply.

In the official communication, Johannesburg Water acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the outage and assured residents that measures were in place to mitigate its impact.

Illovo reservoirs and tower

Following maintenance by Rand Water, Johannesburg water has made significant progress in stabilising the Illovo water system.

In an update on Monday, Joburg water said reserviors 1-4 supply the tower and remain restricted at 90% to aid ongoing recovery.

“Reservoirs 5-8 now operating at 100% capacity, improving supply to areas in this zone,” it added.

Areas affected:

Parts of Sandown;

Morningside;

Benmore;

Strathavon;

Sandton CBD; and

Atholl and surrounding areas.

It confirmed that flushing operations are now underway to remove airlocks in the system.

“Some high-lying areas may still experience low pressure or intermittent supply. There is currently no confirmed time for full restoration, but the system is showing positive signs of recovery and remain a high priority,” Joburg Water said.

For alternative water supply, water tankers will remain in place to assist the affected areas.

