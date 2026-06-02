Joburg’s water is coming back, but some areas will wait days longer

Residents should note that the disruptions are not entirely over. A second phase has been set for July.

Johannesburg Water says systems are recovering after Rand Water completed the first phase of its maintenance, but residents in parts of the city should brace for a further wait of up to five days before supply is fully restored.

Rand Water has wrapped up the first phase of its scheduled maintenance, and Johannesburg Water systems are now on the path to full recovery.

However, Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala warned that the road back to normal is not instant for everyone.

“Restoration of water supply in affected areas, such as parts of the Commando system, South Hills and Crown Gardens, is anticipated to take between three and five days,” Shabalala said.

High-lying areas still feeling the pinch

Meaningful progress has been recorded in South Hills, where pumping has resumed, and storage levels are steadily climbing.

Shabalala said supply has been restored across many parts of the area, though the recovery is not yet complete.

“Some high-lying areas may continue to experience intermittent low pressure while the system stabilises,” Shabalala said.

She added that overnight operational interventions remain in place to support the recovery process.

Crown Gardens is showing similar momentum. Reservoir and tower levels are continuing to rise, driving the gradual return of supply across the network.

“Overnight operational interventions remain in place to support recovery,” Shabalala said.

Commando system lagging behind

Recovery in the Brixton, Crosby, and Hursthill areas – collectively served by the Commando system – remains the most constrained of the affected zones.

Inflow into the Brixton reservoirs has resumed, but the situation requires continued attention.

“Operational interventions remain in place to support recovery and balance the system,” Shabalala said.

Midrand’s high-lying areas among slowest to bounce back

Recovery in Midrand is progressing, with noticeable improvement in many parts of the area.

However, communities supplied through the Diepsloot, Rabie Ridge, and President Park reservoirs are experiencing a slower return to normal.

“Overnight operational interventions remain in place to support recovery,” Shabalala said.

Technical teams are on the ground monitoring valve conditions and bleeding systems to prevent any delays in the restoration process.

Central Joburg stabilising

The inner city and central areas are also on the mend, with storage levels continuing to build.

“Recovery interventions remain in place as storage levels continue to improve,” Shabalala said.

Daily reservoir and tower status reports are being produced for each system to help track the progress of individual sub-systems, she added.

Sandton, Soweto, Randburg and Roodepoort largely escaped the worst

Not all parts of the city were hit hard. The Sandton, Soweto, Randburg, and Roodepoort systems proved more resilient during the maintenance period, with customers experiencing minimal disruption.

Where supply was affected, Shabalala said the recovery was swift.

These systems “demonstrated strong resilience during the Rand Water maintenance period, experiencing minimal impact and maintaining normal supply to customers throughout, and where areas were impacted, recovery was quick,” she said.

Water tankers to stay where they’re needed most

While systems recover, Joburg Water is maintaining its alternative water supply programme.

Roaming water tankers and stationary tanks are being deployed to areas still experiencing prolonged outages.

“As systems recover, resources are being redeployed to areas still experiencing supply challenges,” Shabalala said.

“This also implies the reduction or removal of overall alternative water resources where systems are improving or have been restored.”

Phase two of Rand Water maintenance set for mid-July

Residents should note that the disruptions are not entirely over.

A second phase of Rand Water maintenance is on the horizon.

“The second phase of the Rand Water maintenance to affect Johannesburg Water systems will take place on 17 July 2026,” Shabalala confirmed.