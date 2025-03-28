23 South Africans freed from human trafficking nightmare in Myanmar

They were lured by fake job offers, held in appalling conditions, forced to scam people, and faced violence if they resisted.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed the safe return of 23 South Africans who were rescued from Myanmar.

The South Africans formed part of 7,000 other individuals from various countries.

Rescue mission

On Thursday, Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the rescue mission was conducted as part of a bilateral cooperation agreement between South Africa and Thailand, focusing on combating human trafficking and transnational organised crime.

“Our citizens returned to South Africa a few hours ago, assisted by Dirco and the Border Management Authority (BMA). Dirco facilitated the repatriation of the South African nationals and provided financial assistance.

“The government is grateful for the assistance provided by Thai authorities in facilitating the repatriation of the victims,” Phiri said.

ALSO READ: Families of SA engineers detained in Equatorial Guinea hopeful following Lamola’s visit

Lured to Thailand

The men and women were lured to the Kingdom of Thailand under false pretences by an employment agency that promised them lucrative jobs that were advertised on various social media platforms.

These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses and other lucrative benefits.

Phiri said once the group was in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will.

“The victims were held captive for more than four months in a cybercrime compound in Myanmar, which borders Thailand. They were subjected to brutal treatment, including intimidation, physical torture and forced labour.

“They were also compelled to engage in illicit activities, including online scams that targeted individuals worldwide,” Phiri said.

Victim support

Phiri said the Department of Social Development (DSD) and Hawks have been roped in to support the victims.

He said for some people, it might be necessary to obtain medical assistance before the screening interviews.

“Following the screening interviews, the DPCI will transport the victims to health facilities to undergo health screenings. Medical practitioners will assess them for any physical injuries suffered whilst they were held hostage in Myanmar to determine the need for medical assistance.”

The Department of Social Development will provide temporary accommodation for those from outside Gauteng, allowing them to reunite with their families and next of kin.

Investigations

The Hawks have launched an investigation into the matter, and follow-up appointments will be scheduled at a later stage with the victims to gather statements, as the group’s emotional and physical well-being must be taken into consideration.

“Simultaneously, efforts are underway to apprehend and prosecute the human traffickers involved.”

Phiri said the government, in collaboration with various committees and organisations, is “adopting a multidisciplinary approach to combat human trafficking and protect its victims.”

ALSO READ: South African Gerco van Deventer freed after six years in Al-Qaeda captivity