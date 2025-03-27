Trump’s nomination of Bozell III as SA ambassador ‘an act of aggression’, EFF says

US President Donald Trump nominated the conservative Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa on Tuesday.

The EFF has condemned the nomination of Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa, calling it a “provocative and hostile nomination”.

‘Act of aggression’

Bozell III, whom the Senate must confirm, will step into the role with tensions high between South Africa and the United States.

The red berets said Bozell, who is the founder of the Media Research Center (MRC), was no mere diplomatic appointment.

“It is a calculated act of aggression, a blatant declaration of war against the sovereignty, dignity, and aspirations of the South African people. It is clear that Trump, through this appointment, has no intention of mending the already strained relations between our nations but instead seeks to deepen the divide and impose his imperialist agenda on our soil.”

‘No ordinary diplomat’

The party said Bozell is no ordinary diplomat.

“He is a well-documented conservative ideologue, a fierce defender of right-wing extremism, and a man whose career has been built on advancing narratives that undermine progressive values and perpetuate division.

“The EFF views this appointment as a clear indication that Trump is aggressively targeting South Africa. Far from seeking reconciliation or mutual respect, Trump’s administration is doubling down on its contempt for our country’s stance on international justice,” the red berets said.

Bozell appointment inappropriate

On Wednesday, international relations expert from the Wits School Governance, Professor Alex van den Heever, told The Citizen the appointment of Bozell is inappropriate.

“I think it shows a complete lack of sensitivity to the complexity of the South Africa context. It shouldn’t happen, and it should be objected to.

“I think that given the way the US administration responded to our ambassador, I don’t think that it is appropriate to have somebody with an animus against South Africa as the ambassador,” van den Heever said.

Bozell III has also been a vocal supporter of the Israeli government.

After Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, he posted a fundraising appeal for Israel on his centre’s website, saying that he did not usually make appeals for outside causes but was making an exception because “this is an emergency.”

