Riots death toll trimmed to 330

Siyanda Ndlovu

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has revised the number of deaths as a result of unrest that occurred in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng (GP) to 330 from 337.

This was announced on Friday by Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a press briefing on the progress the government has made since last week.

Ntshavheni said that the death toll in GP stays the same at 79, while in KZN it went down to 251 from 258.

“The downward from 258 to 251 as some deaths were previously included were not related to the unrest,” said Ntshavheni.

“The number of deaths is revised when there is positive confirmation of deaths as related to the incidents and when those who were injured succumb to their injuries. “

Ntshavheni said that an additional five arrests have since been made since the last report.

ALSO READ: Death toll in KZN, Gauteng riots rises to over 300

She said that the five arrests were related to the murders in Phoenix and brings the total arrests for the murders to 20.

The minister announced that police were investigating a total of 124 inquests and 205 murder cases are under investigations.

Here with the breakdown of deaths per disctrict in each province:

Murders in GP

Sedibeng – 4

Johannesburg – 11

Ekurhuleni – 27

Total murder cases for Gauteng – 42

Inquests in GP

Sedibeng -3

Johannesburg – 12

Ekurhuleni – 22

Total inquest dockets in Gauteng is 37. To date, there are no deaths reported in Tshwane and West Rand. Of the 251 deaths reported in KwaZulu-Natal to date, the breakdown per district is as follows:

Murders

Amajuba – 1

Harry Gwala – 3

Umzinyathi – 3

Umkhanyakude- 3

King Cetshwayo – 6

Ilembe – 8

Ugu – 9

Umungundlovu – 20

Ethekwini – 110

Inquests in KZN

Umkhanyakude – 1

King Cetshwayo – 2

Umzinyathi – 3

Amajuba – 3

Ugu – 4

Harry Gwala – 7

Umgungundlovu – 15

Ethekwini – 52

Total inquest dockets for KwaZulu-Natal – 87

The minister said that there has been one culpable homicide case opened in Ethekwini.

To date, there are no deaths reported in Uthukela and Zululand