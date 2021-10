South Africa’s attempt to extradite the Gupta brothers could be in jeopardy with the likely election as the next Interpol president of a senior United Arab Emirates security official notorious for system abuses. Countries concerned with breaches in the manner that Interpol processed some red notices against political fugitives and dissidents have expressed alarm Major-General Naser al-Raisi – an executive member of Interpol – is the reportedly forerunner for the job. Representatives from members states are expected to gather in Turkey from 20 to 25 November to elect the next president. The Guardian recently cited concerned human rights organisations and...

South Africa’s attempt to extradite the Gupta brothers could be in jeopardy with the likely election as the next Interpol president of a senior United Arab Emirates security official notorious for system abuses.

Countries concerned with breaches in the manner that Interpol processed some red notices against political fugitives and dissidents have expressed alarm Major-General Naser al-Raisi – an executive member of Interpol – is the reportedly forerunner for the job.

Representatives from members states are expected to gather in Turkey from 20 to 25 November to elect the next president.

The Guardian recently cited concerned human rights organisations and lawyers who accused al-Raisi of overseeing a “notoriously abusive” state security apparatus that imprisoned dissidents in the UAE and misused Interpol red notices.

It cited a report for International Human Rights advisors by David Calvert-Smith, a former British judge, which concluded that “not only would an Emirati president of Interpol serve to validate and endorse the (UAE’s) record of human rights and criminal justice but, in addition, Major-General al-Raisi is unsuitable” for the role.

“He sits at the very top of the Emirati criminal justice system [and] has overseen and increased crackdown on dissent, continued torture and abuses in its criminal justice system,” the report said It is feared should al-Raisi be elected to lead Interpol, he could use his power to frustrate the process to extradite the Guptas, who are believed to be holed up in Dubai in the UAE.

The Guptas are wanted in connection with the multibillion-rand state capture scandal.

They were allies of ex-president Jacob Zuma whose son, Duduzane, was a partner in their businesses. In June, the justice department confirmed the Interpol red notice against the Guptas.

Red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

The spokesperson for the UAE embassy in Pretoria, Jacob Ssali, did not respond to a query to comment.

