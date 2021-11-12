Daily news update: SA mourns De Klerk, Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and Tshwane fitness coach killed

Citizen Reporter

Former president of apartheid South Africa, FW de Klerk, has died.

The last man to head the apartheid state died early on Thursday morning in Cape Town, after a battle against cancer.

“The former president died earlier this morning at his home in Fresnaye after his struggle against cancer. He was 85-years-old.”

In March this year, the foundation said he was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer.

FW de Klerk and Elita Georgiades at the FW de Klerk Foundation Conference in 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

According to SA History, De Klerk was born in Johannesburg, Transvaal (now Gauteng) on 18 March 1936. He grew up in a political family, with both his father and grandfather serving high office.

After finishing school in Krugersdorp, De Klerk graduated in 1958 from Potchefstroom University with BA and LLB degrees (the latter cum laude).

In 1969 he married Marike Willemse, with whom he had two sons and a daughter.

27-01-2020 NETWERK24 STEMME Onderhoud met voormalige Staatspresident FW de Klerk oor sy toespraak op 2 Februarie 1990 waarin hy die vrylating van Nelson Mandela aangebekondig het asook die ontbanning van die ANC. Nou 30 jaar later reflekteer hy op die punt in die Suid-Afrikaanse geskiedenis. foto: Jaco Marais

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will oppose the state funeral of apartheid’s last president FW de Klerk “by all means necessary”.

De Klerk lost his battle with mesothelioma on Thursday morning. He was 85 years old.

Though President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a statement of condolences to the De Klerk family, said “the FW de Klerk Foundation will in due course make announcements regarding funeral arrangements”, it remains unclear if he will be afforded a state funeral.

Should it be granted, the EFF will be first in line to oppose it.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday said National Treasury expected South Africa’s economy to grow by 5.1% this year, from a 6.4% contraction in 2020.

Tabling his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the National Assembly, Godongwana said in the first half of 2021, the local economy had recovered more quickly than expected.

He said this reflected the less stringent Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, along with lower interest rates, support from strong international demand, and the windfall from higher commodity prices.

Picture File: Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule claims there is a plan to ensure the ANC loses support and only governs through coalitions.

This role is being played by among others, the media, that criticises the ruling party while elevating individuals within the organisation. This, according to the suspended secretary-general, is a “foreign” concept as the ANC has a culture of “moving as a collective” and not thinking one member is more important than the other.

Elon Musk. Picture: AFP/File/Brendan Smialowski

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offloaded company shares worth $5 billion (R76 billion), days after setting off a Twitter poll – in which millions voted – asking whether he should sell 10% of his huge stake in the electric carmaker.

The zany billionaire, the world’s richest man with a net worth of around $300 billion, sold 4.5 million shares this week, according to regulatory filings made on Wednesday.

But they did not suggest the unconventional virtual referendum he issued on Saturday was behind the decision.

The late Lawrence Masinge, a Tshwane-based fitness instructor. Picture: Facebook

The death of a prominent Tshwane-based fitness instructor, who was allegedly shot dead during a robbery in front of his clients, has shocked social media users.

Lawrence Masinge was said to have been killed while on one of his daily Zoom fitness meetings on Wednesday evening.

Pretoria Rekord confirmed the incident with police, and said a manhunt had since been launched for “an unknown number of suspects”.

They also reported the 40-year-old was shot and killed in Saulsville, Tshwane.