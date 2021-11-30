Bernadette Wicks
30 Nov 2021
‘Nothing new’ about vaccine mandates, say experts

Experts have welcomed the discussion around vaccination mandates following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday night, with some calling it 'absolutely critical'.

Experts have welcomed the discussion around vaccination mandates following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday night, with some calling it “absolutely critical”. “In fact, it should have been implemented months ago,” said Prof Keymanthri Moodley, the director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch, on Monday. Moodley said there was “every ethical, legal and scientific reason” to put vaccine mandates in place and that government had been dragging its heels so far – pointing to, for example, universities that had already established policies. Last week, South African scientists announced they had identified the new...

