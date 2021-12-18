Explosives seized as plot to bomb national key points uncovered – report

Citizen Reporter

Police on Friday night seized a large number of explosives from a house in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, which according to reports were meant to be used to blow up national key points.

IOL reports that the explosives were going to be used to blow up the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 highway, following the High Court ruling that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison.

The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday ruled that former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser’s decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and set aside the decision.

A report now states that, in response to the judgment, there was plan was to create chaos by targeting national key points in KwaZulu-Natal.

An informant allegedly told police about a location where a large quantity of explosives were being stored.

Police and the explosives unit were called to an abandoned house in the Bruntville area of Mooi River where the explosives were recovered.

All the explosives recovered at the house were taken to the Mooi River police station.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a media statement on Saturday the explosives have since been confirmed to be “Viper booster”, generally used in mining operations.

Although not confirmed, Naidoo said the explosives may have been intended for either ATM bombings or cash-in-transit heists.

Police made no mention of the explosives potentially being used to blow up national key points in the province.

No arrests have been made yet.

Fears over potential unrest ignited

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday called for calm amid fears over potential unrest emanating from Zuma’s ordered return to prison.

The SAHRC said it was concerned about posts on social media that may result in unrest yet again.

“The commission also notes that the social media is already abuzz with statements that have the potential to inflame the situation in the country. Some statements have been made on public news media which can have the same effect,” the SAHRC said in a statement.

South Africa was thrown into turmoil in July when riots and looting took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. It resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives, with the violence ostensibly being triggered by Zuma’s imprisonment at the time.

