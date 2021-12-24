Sassa payment dates – 5 million Covid grants already paid in December

Citizen Reporter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has received 14 million applications for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant.

Some 10 million applicants have been approved, while five million have already received their grants for December 2021.

Four million applications, however, were declined due to various reasons.

“Clients are reminded that they have the right to lodge an appeal for reconsideration within 30 days of receiving the outcome of their application,” Sassa said in a statement.

Applicants can lodged their appeals on Sassa’s website. All appeals must be lodged for each month that the application is declined.

There is no fixed payment date for the R350 grant.

Payment dates at Sapo

Applicants who receive their grant via the South African Post Office (Sapo) have been urged to await an SMS notification of payment from Sassa before collection.

SRD grant payments may be collected at the post offices between 6 December and 30 December. No payments will be issued on the 16th, 17th, 24th, 27th, and 31st of December.

Here’s when you can access your grant for December:

22 December – 080 and 085

23 December – 081 and 086

28 December – 082 and 087

29 December – 083 and 088

30 December – 084 and 089

The Post Office’s opening hours have been extended for the festive season. All branches will remain open on week days and Saturday mornings.

Most branches will be closed on Sundays and public holidays. However, selected post offices in shopping centres will be open.

SRD grants available at Boxer and Pick ‘n Pay

Payments may be collected from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, however, this excludes BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores.

You will receive an SMS from Sassa confirming your successful application, as well as the collection point and date of payment. When collecting, remember the following:

ID document and physical cellphone (the number registered with Sassa)

Then, enter your ID and cellphone number at the till point

You will receive a USSD message on your phone immediately after.

Approve the USSD message on your phone before the cashier hands over the payment.

Sassa says beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cell phones or to click on a link. You’ll simply need to confirm the payout.

The agency has also confirmed the payment dates for January 2022.

Tuesday 4 January 2022: Older persons’ Grants

Wednesday 5 January 2021: Disability Grants

Thursday 6 January 2021: All other grants

Payments for the R350 grant will not be paid during this week, as the first week of every month is solely reserved for the payment of normal grants.