Eight suspects arrested for murder of slain Colonel Marivate

Eight suspects have been arrested for the murder of Colonel Beauty Marivate, who was gunned down in a supermarket robbery on 30 December 2021.

The slain colonel met her sudden death when she responded to a burglary at a local supermarket in the Elukwatini area in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Captain Gugu Phiri told News 24 that Marivate “immediately rushed to the scene as other officers made their way to provide back-up. Upon arrival, she was noticed by the suspects. A shootout ensued and she was shot and injured in the process.”

Marivate is being laid to rest today.

Police minister Bheki Cele, Deputy minister Cassel Mathale and the management of the South African Police Service (Saps) are among the attendees paying their last respects.

The official funeral ceremony is underway at the Elukwatini Stadium. Cele is expected to deliver her eulogy.

The suspects are also facing charges of business robbery.

“Police are hot on the heels for more suspects believed to have been part of the armed gang that robbed the local supermarket where Col Marivate was gunned down,” said Saps in a tweet posted earlier today.

#PoliceMinistry Eight suspects have been arrested so far for her murder and business robbery. Police are hot on the heels for more suspects believed to have been part of the armed gang that robbed the local supermarket where Col Marivate was gunned down. #FinalSalute ML pic.twitter.com/23jt6ye0S0— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) January 9, 2022

Marivate was the Elukwatini Saps Station Commander before her untimely death.