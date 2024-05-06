3-metre-long Black mamba snake found in 60-year-old man’s roof

Imagine living, eating and sleeping with a Black Mamba in the ceiling above your head? That was the reality for a 60-year-old KZN man.

A Black Mamba was found in the ceiling of a home in Mhlasini, KZN. Picture: Facebook/ RUSA

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) family got the shock of their life when it was discovered they had been living, eating and sleeping with a three-metre long Black mamba in the ceiling above them.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said it got a call on Friday afternoon to assist after “the highly venomous snake was found in the ceiling of a home in Mhlasini”, north of Durban.

A 60-year-old man and his granddaughter were living in the house at the time.

Private security found a snake in the roof of a 60-year-old man’s home. Picture: Facebook/ RUSA A private security officer helped relocate the snake. Picture: Facebook/ RUSA

The snake was captured and taken away from the home.

A few days later, the unit was called to another house in Temple Valley, Verulam, to help remove another Black mamba.

“A resident discovered a snake in an unused dog kennel in the yard. On arrival, an officer removed firewood that was stored in the kennel before he captured the 2.5-metre long reptile.”

A Black mamba was found in an unused dog kennel in Temple Valley, Verulam. Picture: Facebook/ RUSA

Black Mamba everywhere!

According to National Geographic, Black mambas are actually brown in colour. They get their name from the blue-black of the inside of their mouths, which they display when threatened.

There have been reports of Black mamba captures nearly every month this year so far, with snake rescuer Nick Evans capturing four within a few days.

The first snake was found between a bed mattress and base at an informal settlement in Welbedacht, Chatsworth.

A few days later, he responded to four separate calls around Westville North.

A 2.2-metre long snake was found behind the dishwasher, after entering an open kitchen window. A second was hiding behind a fridge in another home.

A third was discovered on a garage roof between roof tiles and a fourth managed to get away.

Snakes out of hibernation

According to the City of Ekurhuleni, snakes typically come out of hibernation from early in the year until May.

Pet owners have been warned to be vigilant.