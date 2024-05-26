WATCH: Ramaphosa makes last pitch to voters ahead of 2024 elections

Ramaphosa said the last five years have been a time of rebuilding and recovery

Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa endured a decade of state capture and corruption in an unusual address that spoke about the highlights and achievement of the sixth administration.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Sunday evening ahead of the May 29 national and provincial elections in a last pitch to voters in his speech.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

The elections are expected to be the mostly contested polls since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

Watch Ramaphosa speak about reports of the obstruction of election activities in KZN

[WATCH] "We should be concerned about reports that came out about the obstruction of election activities in KZN. Regardless of the outcome, let this election further entrench our democracy." – President Cyril

Ramaphosa addressing the nation on the elections. pic.twitter.com/4ERYwaDHa1 May 26, 2024

The president’s address sounded very similar to the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday, rather than a stump speech to the nation. .

Corruption

Ramaphosa said the elections brings the sixth administration to an end, which took over after ten years of corruption and state capture.

“We dislodged the criminal networks that had stolen billions from our people, that had eroded our public institutions and that had undermined the rule of law. On Friday, I signed into law legislation that will establish the NPA’s Investigating Directorate against Corruption as a permanent entity.

“There is still much that we need to do to end corruption. However, as a country, we have sent a clear message to the corrupt that they can no longer expect to get away with their crimes with impunity and without consequence,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to address the nation ahead of 2024 elections

Read President Cyril Ramaphosa’s full speech here

Grants

Ramaphosa also spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and the SRD grant.

“We introduced a massive package of social and economic support to protect vulnerable businesses, workers and households from the destructive effects of the pandemic. More than 5.7 million workers received wage support through the special UIF scheme.

“Through the introduction of the special SRD grant, we provided relief to more than 11 million unemployed people at the height of the pandemic,” Ramaphosa said.,

Load shedding

Ramaphosa said Government supported Eskom’s efforts to improve the performance of its power stations and reduce load shedding.

“We enabled investment in new electricity generation capacity on a scale that is unprecedented in our history. As we confronted a debilitating electricity crisis, we came together as social partners.

“Through a concerted and focused effort, we achieved a sustained reduction in the severity of load shedding,” he said.

Election activities

Ramaphosa commended the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for the impressive work they have undertaken in preparation for the elections.

“As a country, we have once again witnessed the capabilities of the IEC – in the successful voter registration weekends, in the registration of parties and candidates, in the preparation of ballot papers, in the organisation of overseas voting, and in the diligent application of our electoral laws.”

The president expressed concerned at reports about the obstruction of election activities, including unlawful entry at IEC storage sites in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We once again call upon all parties, candidates, supporters and every South African to refrain from any action that could interfere with the due electoral process. Regardless of the outcome, let this election further entrench our democracy and strengthen our commitment to uphold it.”

Rebuilding and recovery

Ramaphosa said the last five years have been a time of rebuilding and recovery.

“It has been about working together not only to meet the challenges of the moment, but to put in place firm foundations for a better future.

“As this sixth administration draws to a close, and as we prepare for the seventh administration, let us build on the progress that we have made. At this moment in our path to renewal, we cannot afford to turn back. There is more work to be done,” Ramaphosa said.

“I thank you all, and happy voting tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and Wednesday. Thank you.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa tells ANC supporters to vote for ‘handsome guy like me’