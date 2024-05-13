Security officer shot dead while on duty in Chatsworth

Police are investigating the shooting.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect involved in the shooting. Picture: iStock

A security officer has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the guard was killed during the course of Sunday night while on duty at a dam in Bulbul Drive, Chatsworth.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene just after 7am on Monday.

“Paramedics found that the male officer in his thirties had sustained a gunshot wound to his head. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“The time of shooting or the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however SAPS will investigate further,” Jamieson said.

Shootings

There have been several shootings in KZN. Last month, a suspect shot at five people, killing one and injuring three in Durban.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the shooting happened outside their rented house on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North.

Four foreign women of Asian origin were reportedly sitting in one room of their rented house when they were joined by an Asian man.

Police in KZN have since launched a manhunt for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Toddler killed

In a separate incident, police are searching for a group of suspects involved in a fatal shooting of a five-year-old boy, north of Pretoria.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the boy ran outside to welcome his father, Ditebogo Phalane, when he arrived home at about 10.30pm.

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s white Toyota Hilux bakkie and shot the boy who later died in hospital. A case of murder and hijacking is being investigated as Gauteng police search for the suspects,” said Masondo.

Additonal reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

