Agricultural sector a key role player in SA’s economic reconstruction – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the agricultural sector has the potential to be a key driver on South Africa’s road to economic reconstruction and recovery.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Bonsmara Breeders’ Society on Tuesday.

During the last quarter of 2021, the agriculture sector boosted by increased production of field crops, horticulture and animal products recorded the strongest growth, surging from at least R114 billion in 2021’s third quarter to R127 billion in the fourth quarter.

The president also made reference to the importance of the agriculture sector in his State of the Nation address in February.

Ramaphosa said the agriculture sector has significant potential for job creation in crops.

“The agriculture sector has also recognised the importance of supporting small-scale farmers and integrating them into value chains.

Ramaphosa also said the establishment of the Agriculture and Land Reform Development Agency will be finalised this year.

He acknowledged that although the sector is showing steady signs of improvement, some challenges are still inhibiting its growth.

Ramaphosa also addressed the Buy Local Summit and Expo saying it is a valuable opportunity to create greater awareness and appreciation about the benefits and transformative power of buying local.

“Local production is important because it encourages national pride in the goods, services and products that are made on our own home soil. It supports the growth of small businesses and expansions of larger firms.”

Ramaphosa said local production supports the manufacturing sector and enable the country built much needed infrastructure and improve services.

Meanwhile, the South African agricultural industry association (AgriSA) sounded the alarm amidst the war taking place in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, warning that food prices could soar in SA if the government does not act soon.

AgriSA stated that fuel levies should be suspended to give farmers some semblance of relief, while bracing them and consumers for the global skyrocketing of food prices.

Chief economist at Agri SA, Kulani Siweya implored government to take “urgent action”, especially for small-scale farmers.

