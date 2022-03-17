Numsa says Comair must take drastic measures to turn the airline around

Faizel Patel

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has stated that Comair must take drastic measures to turn the airline around.

The trade union on Thursday released a statement welcoming the decision by the Civil Aviation Authority to allow the airline to fly again.

Frustrated travellers woke up to the news on Thursday morning that Comair’s operating licence was reinstated.

This means that British Airways and Kulula have been allowed to return to the skies after the CAA gave the all clear.

The CAA grounded the airline for almost a week because of safety risks that had the potential of putting the lives of crew members and passengers in danger.

The regulator suspended the carriers operating licence leaving hundreds of passengers stranded who are now demanding rebooking of flights or refunds and a surge in ticket prices by competing airlines.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union is pleased with CAA’s decision.

“We were concerned that if this situation had dragged on indefinitely, it was going to have a very negative impact on the airline in the long term, by impacting on its revenue. We thank the SACAA for dealing with this matter swiftly so that the airline and workers can get back to work.”

Majola said Comair’s board must heed the CAA’s warning.

“Going forward Comair must take drastic measures to turn this airline around. That means implementing a philosophy of putting people ahead of profits. The extreme cost cutting measures, implemented by Glenn Orsmond cost the airline its operating certificate. At the same time the airline cannot continue to be under perpetual business rescue – these issues are intertwined. This is why we continue to demand Glenn Osmond’s resignation on the basis that his management decisions almost caused the airline to crash land.

Majola said Comair deserves a CEO with a vision to save the airline and turn it around for the long term, whilst guaranteeing the safety of passengers and the public.

