JRA appoints acting CEO after resignation of Selemo Republic Monakedi

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has appointed an Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the resignation of Selemo Republic Monakedi.

The JRA did not provide reasons for Monakedi’s resignation.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours. The Chief Executive Officer is a critical and strategic position for any organisation, as the primary purpose of this position is to direct and control the company’s operations and give strategic guidance to ensure that the company achieves its mission and objectives.”

The JRA has appointed Siyabonga Nodu to the position on a three-month acting period while it concludes the recruitment process for the CEO.

The JRA said Nodu has been appointed to ensure business and operational continuity and to accelerate service delivery in Johannesburg.

“This appointment will also assist in addressing JRA focus areas such as preventing the theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure; repairing potholes; identifying alternative funding sources; implementing innovative and efficient ways of delivering services.”

The JRA said its newly-appointed Board of Directors also assessed the state of the roads agency.

“It was presented with numerous preliminary forensic investigations reports, by General Shadrack Sibiya from the Group Forensic and Investigations Services (GFIS). The board resolved that GFIS ought to timeously conclude all investigations outlining recommendations for administration by the JRA.”

“Underpinning the board’s strategy to curb the scourge of fraud and corruption as well as inculcate a culture of good ethical conduct is the recent state capture commission of inquiry, the resignations of highly qualified personnel within state-owned institutions and the public outcry regarding the state of moral decay in government institutions,” it said.

The JRA said fraud and corruption represent a significant potential risk to the JRA’s assets, service delivery efficiency and reputation and encouraged stakeholders to report unethical conduct and other transgressions that they may become aware of.

