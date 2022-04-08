Ukraine war has exposed inability of UN to maintain international peace & security – Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the fundamental responsibility of the global community is to ensure that human suffering in Ukraine is brought to an end and that sustainable peace is achieved.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the South African Head of Missions Conference ahead of the United Nations vote on Russia.

The president also said the war in Ukraine has exposed the inability of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to maintain international peace and security.

“The war in the Ukraine has had an extraordinary impact on global affairs, and these developments will continue to define international relations into the future. As a country we are committed to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all member states shall settle and should settle their disputes by peaceful means,”

Last month, Ramaphosa blamed Nato for the war in Ukraine when answering questions in the National Assembly in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said he would resist calls to condemn Russia insisting on dialogue because ‘war and violence never solves anything’.

The president also took a swipe at the United Nations (UN) and certain member states including criticism of South Africa’s decision to abstain during the recent UN General Assembly vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

“There is a tendency of the most powerful countries to use their positions as permanent council members to serve their national interests rather than the interest of global peace and stability. The UN Security Council needs to be overhauled.”

On Thursday, South Africa abstained once again after the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over what is said is gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.

The United States (US)-led resolution received 93 votes in favour and 24 against, and 58 countries abstained.

South Africa has repeatedly called for Russia and Ukraine to maintain the momentum of peace talks and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, which has placed government under fire for its neutral stance after failing to condemn the war.

While Ramaphosa also seems to be favouring Russia by speaking to his counterpart Putin, ironically, he has yet to have any engagements or discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

