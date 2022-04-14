JUST IN | Jackson Mthembu’s wife Thembi passes away

Lethabo Malatsi

Thembi Mthembu, the wife of the late Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu, passed away in a Pretoria hospital on Thursday morning.

Her death comes just a little more than a year after her husband’s death. The anti-apartheid activist and Minister in the Presidency died on 21 January 2021 after battling with Covid-19.

The couple had six children and unfortunately lost their 25-year-old daughter on 20 March 2019 to suicide. Khwezi Mthembu committed suicide at her family’s Pelican parliamentary village home in Cape Town.

South Africans are saddened by the news of the late Chief Whip’s wife and condolences to the family were sent just after the announcement.

The cause of Thembi Mthembu’s death is unclear at the moment.

ALSO READ: Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu