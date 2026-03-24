Man sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder of wife over infertility suspicions

Njabulo Zuma was also sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the attempted murder of his sister-in-law.

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his wife in Alexandra.

Njabulo Zuma appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

Zuma killed his 35-year-old wife, Nobuhle Langa, in March 2023. He was also sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the attempted murder of his sister-in-law, whom he shot multiple times.

One of the bullets struck her in the eye, leaving her permanently blinded.

Arrest and confession

Zuma was arrested in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, following an intelligence-driven operation led by Sergeant Sello Malahlela of the Alexandra police station after he fled Gauteng.

After his arrest, Zuma confessed to Colonel Moselankwe, admitting that on the day of the incident, he had been drinking at a tavern.

When he returned home, he became embroiled in an altercation and shot Nobuhle, accusing her of infidelity. He further admitted to shooting his sister-in-law, claiming he believed she was responsible for misfortunes related to pregnancy losses.

Court proceedings

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said advocate William Makwela presented compelling evidence against Zuma, forcing him to plead guilty to both charges.

“In aggravation of sentence, Makwela submitted that gender-based violence and femicide remain a serious scourge in South Africa, having been declared a national crisis by the president. He argued that the accused deserved no less than 25 years’ imprisonment.

“The court agreed with the state’s submissions. However, it also took into account Zuma’s guilty plea, his cooperation with law enforcement authorities and his relative youth. Consequently, the court found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” Mohlatlole said.

NPA stance

Mohlatlole stressed that the NPA remains unwavering in its fight against GBV and femicide.

“The sanctity of human life cannot be overstated. Such prosecutions are essential to ensure justice for victims and to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders,” he said.