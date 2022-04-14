Council of Muslim Theologians send condolences to families of victims of KZN floods

Faizel Patel

The Jamiatul Ulama South Africa (JUSA)/(The Council of Muslim Theologians) has sent its condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives during the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

At least 306 people have died in the floods following torrential downpours and flooding in the province which has been described as the worst weather disaster in South Africa’s history.

Dramatic footage has shown houses collapsing, substations washing away, and cars and buildings under water.

The catastrophic flooding in various parts of eThekwini has impacted road networks, infrastructure, and major highways.

On Wednesday, Government declared KZN a disaster area that should free up funds for crucial recovery operations and to rebuild what was damaged in the aftermath of the floods.

In a statement, Jusa has expressed sadness at the devastation and scores of people who have lost their lives.

“Jusa is hereby appealing to all South Africans to reach out to residents of the region by channelling contributions towards the agencies that are delivering assistance to those in great need. In this Blessed Ramadan, we turn to Allah (God), the Almighty to ease the plight of residents of KwaZulu- Natal in general and eThekwini, in particular.”

“Our hearts go to all the families and all those who pray for the safety and well-being of emergency workers and all those who have been cut-off and have suffered the loss of loved ones, property and injury due to the adverse weather conditions,” Jusa said.

Jusa has also commended all emergencies services that are working hard, around the clock, to bring much-needed relief to all those affected by the inclement wet weather conditions and mudslides.

“We remain at risk due to destabilised infrastructure. We pray to the Almighty to be the Comforter of all those in anguish and difficulty under the prevailing circumstances. We hope for the safe reunion of families whose members are still missing.”

On Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the flood-ravaged province, surveyed the damage and interacted with locals.

The president assured flood victims that government would intervene to help families affected by the floods.

