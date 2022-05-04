Eskom suffers R2 billion in losses a year due to cable theft and vandalism

Kgomotso Phooko

Cable theft and vandalism costs Eskom billions a year and disrupts its power supply.

The power utility said the criminals who carry out the thefts are no amateurs as they seem to be organised and often target secluded sites.

Eskom’s security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay told 702 they suffer approximately R2 billion in direct losses as a result of cable theft.

“Between all the SOEs in the country, particularly Transnet, Prasa, Telkom and Eskom, it equates to approximately R7 billion in losses per annum,” said Pillay.

The criminals often vandalise the utility’s infrastructure beyond repair, which also interrupts power supply.

The scrap metal market seems to be the driver for the demand of the cables, said Pillay. She added that banning the export of scrap metal in South Africa would go a long way in curbing the theft.

“I think essentially putting a ban on exports is going to be the solution to the problem,” Pillay said.

City power spends R100 million a year on security

In an attempt to curb the surge in cable theft in Johannesburg, City Power is working to intensify security at its substations.

The utility told 702 that it spends R100 million a year on security deployment.

As a short term measure, they have started installing CCTV cameras and alarm systems to protect the infrastructure that is most at risk.

City of Johannesburg Mayoral Committee Member Michel Sun said they are working closely with the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, and community policing forums to curb the theft.

They are also exploring new cable laying technology to make it harder for newly-laid cables to be dug up.

“There will be engagements with service providers to ensure that we have some kind of composite material put over the newly-laid cables to ensure that it is difficult for the cable thieves to get to them,” Sun said.

In an attempt to deter the criminals, City Power replaced copper cables with aluminium.

“As soon as we started using aluminium cables, the criminal market is now going after the aluminium cables.

“It seems that whatever material conductive method we use, there is always a market,” Sun added.

ALSO READ: Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 5pm Tuesday until next Monday