Marizka Coetzer
7 May 2022
South Africa

‘No gun for you, because you wear a hijab’ – Central Firearms registry

Rushda Desai said she felt discriminated against as a woman and for her religion.

Woman in a hijab close-up. Picture: iStock
An Eastern Cape women’s gun competency and licence application was rejected by the Central Firearms Registry (CFR) because in her application photo she was wearing a hijab that was covering her hair but not her face. Rushda Desai said she felt discriminated against as a woman and for her religion. “I applied for the firearm in June 2020 and got my competency certificate in October the same year,” she said. Yet Desai, pictured, was only informed last year her hijab was the problem in her application after waiting more than a year. “I took off my veil that covered my...

