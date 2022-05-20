Driver condemned after caught clocking 234km/h on N1 highway

Faizel Patel

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has condemned the actions of a 25-year-old motorist for excessive speeding on the N1 South.

The man was clocked driving at 234km/h in a 120km/h zone.

He was detained at the Naboomspruit Police Station following his arrest.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said she is disappointed in the driver.

“We are not going to tolerate anyone who does not abide by the laws and our speed limit on the road,” she said.

“I want to say to the other young people who have cars and who are going to be driving on the N1, be responsible. When you are behind the wheel, join us in making sure that you comply and follow the regulations.”

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, condemn the behavior of a 25 year old who was caught clocking 234 on 120 km zone near Mookgopong on N1, yesterday around 16h00. pic.twitter.com/7hzkMB3VKh— Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) May 19, 2022

Lerule-Ramakhanya also sent out a warning to other motorists.

“We also want to send a warning that we will arrest, detain and make sure that you are answerable for your acts, every time you break the law,” she said.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said its teams will be on standby over the next few days following a warning of adverse weather conditions by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has encouraged motorists to exercise caution while driving as most roads will be wet and slippery.