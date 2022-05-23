Rasool Khan: From selling veggies to running a cardiac high-care unit

Lethabo Malatsi

From working as a street vendor selling vegetables, to managing the cardiac high-care unit at the private Life Entabeni Hospital in Berea, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Rasool Khan truly embodies the idea that being a nurse is a calling, and not just a job.

Khan believes that even when he was making a living as a street vendor, he already felt that passionate calling to make a difference in the lives of others.

“I see myself as a transformational leader and keeping up with nursing trends is one of my priorities. I hope to keep contributing to healthcare service delivery in our country,” Khan said.

Khan says he is motivated by the dream to help people – particularly those living with HIV/AIDS.

“I felt that nursing would be a way for me to do that. I believed that one day, with great perseverance, I would get the opportunity,” he continued.

Khan is described as “ever humble” by his colleagues as he credits them for his notable work in the medical field.

“I am eternally grateful to my co-workers at Life Entabeni Hospital for motivating and funding me throughout my career journey,” he says.

Nursing journey

Earlier this year, Khan was appointed as the manager in the cardiac high-care unit.

He worked as a seasonal caregiver at the hospital in 2005, and joined the hospital’s permanent staff in 2008 after completing his enrolled nursing course.

According to Life Healthcare Group spokesperson Tanya Lowth, Khan qualified as a professional nurse in 2011, and then completed a diploma in medical and surgical nursing in 2015.

In 2016, he was appointed as a unit manager in a male surgical ward, and also completed a degree in management and education in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

“Nursing requires dedication and compassion; it involves long hours and many years of studies,” says the cardiac high-care unit manager.

“But in the end, the reward is fulfilling,” he added.

With 17 years of working his way up in the medical field, Khan is ecstatic about his future in the field. He intends on growing and making an impact in his patients’ lives as a medical professional.

