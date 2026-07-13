Chiefs bid Sirino a fond farewell

'The club would like to express sincere gratitude to Papi for his dedication and contribution over the past two seasons,' read a Chiefs statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Uruguayan forward Gaston Sirino has left the club.

Chiefs’ tribute to Sirino

Sirino looks set to remain in the Betway Premiership, however, as he is widely reported to be signing for Durban City.

“As Kaizer Chiefs bid farewell to Gaston Sirino, the Club would like to express sincere gratitude to Papi for his dedication and contribution over the past two seasons,” read a Chiefs statement.

“The experienced Uruguayan midfielder played a key role in helping Amakhosi achieve success since he arrived at the Club.

“During his time with the Glamour Boys, Sirino featured in 39 matches, scoring five times and providing eight assists across all competitions, setting an inspiring example of professionalism for the younger players in the squad to emulate.

“His leadership and experience were instrumental in guiding the team to the prestigious Nedbank Cup title last year.

“We thank Gaston for his commitment and passion, as well as all the memories he leaves behind at Naturena.

Nos vemos (see you), Papi.

Sirino to City?

If Sirino joins Durban City, he will do so as a free agent, as his contract with Chiefs expired at the end of June.

Sirino joined Chiefs as a free agent at the start of the 2024/25 season, having been released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was incredibly successful with Masandawana, winning seven Betway Premiership titles. At 35, Durban City will hope his experience can help their squad, as they look to move forward under new head coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

Ben Youssef and Sirino will certainly know each other well, having worked together at Chiefs. Durban City announced the signing of another former Chiefs player on Monday, meanwhile, with striker Tashreeq Morris joining the side.