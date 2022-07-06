Family of 8-year-old boy who died at initiation school to get house – MEC

Alex Japho Matlala

The eight-year-old Limpopo boy who died at a Koma (initiation) school in Modjadjiskloof last week shared a dilapidated makeshift house with 12 siblings, mother and grandmother because government had allegedly failed to provide them with an RDP house since 2014.

The Sedutla family, whose boy Thabang died days after his admission to a Bolobedu Koma school last week, say they applied for an RDP house seven years ago.

Thabang was buried last Sunday at a moving funeral. The family claims it has been waiting for the house, but to no avail. Worse, they have to rely on neighbours who have pit toilets in their yards to answer the call of nature.

“We are all in all 12, sharing three separate bedrooms,” said Thabang’s mother, Unice. “Males sleep in one room and females share the other. The remaining room is used by me, my mother and young children.

“As you have seen, all of the houses were built of clay and not cement. They have since developed huge cracks, posing a serious danger to us. We are risking our lives sleeping in these houses, especially during rainy days because the walls may cave in.”

Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu and his entourage visited the bereaved family last Thursday to convey his condolences in person. During a meeting attended only by close relatives, Makamu promised that his department would build them a house and he will work closely with the Mopani municipality to build them a toilet.

“Not only is the family reeling in pain of losing their son at the Koma school, they also have a problem of accommodation and a toilet. I have spoken to the family now and we have decided to speed up the process of building them a house,” said Mamaku.

“From my first entrance to the family, I could see that we need to do something to help, and fast.

“I have spoken to the councillor to check what happened with their application but the bottom line remains, we are going to alleviate their problem…”

Thabang’s grandmother, Modjadji Pilusa was thankful. “I wish there were 1,000 Makamus in Limpopo, who always show to have the best interests of their people at heart. May you live long MEC,” she said.

“For many years now, I had to share a single bedroom with my children… Going to the toilet next door, especially during rainy seasons, has also been a nightmare. I just hope he is not like others who are all talk but no action. I am old now and I will die a happy gogo if the MEC keeps his promises.”

Makamu said his department has set aside R596 million for the construction of 4,582 RDP houses.