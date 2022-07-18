Award-winning poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

Citizen Reporter

Award-winning South African poet Don Mattera has passed away.

Mattera’s family have said they will issue a statement in due course.

City of Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama sent his condolences to Mattera’s family.

“He was a man of great reputation in South Africa. He was respected widely for his work in activism and for fighting for the rights of the underprivileged during the apartheid period,” said Da Gama.

“His legacy will live on in the foundation he created for the communities of Westbury, Ennerdale, Bosmont and Eldorado Park. As Mattera said, ‘the highest religion is compassion.’”

Mattera was admitted to hospital in December after a suspected stroke.

Mattera became a political activist after being incensed by the removal of black, coloured and Indian people from Sophiatown.

He then joined the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and started spreading the teachings of the of Black Consciousness movement.

Because of these political activities, the apartheid government banned him from 1973 to 1982 and placed him under house arrest for a few years.

Mattera has written poetry, plays and children stories. He was also awarded the Steve Biko Prize for his autobiography Memory is the Weapon.

Mattera also worked as a journalist for Sowetan, the Sunday Times and The Weekly Mail.

Mattera is also known for his work among communities, particularly with the welfare of children. In 1969, he established the Harvey Cohen Centre for mentally and physically handicapped children.

