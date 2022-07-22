Corruption Watch demands transparency over Phala Phala robbery

Citizen Reporter

Corruption Watch is demanding to see accountability and transparency over the Phala Phala theft after the Public Protector subpoenaed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has subpoenaed Ramaphosa to answer 31 questions about the Phala Phala robbery.

The Public Protector’s office had initially given him until 18 July to provide details about the theft of $4 million theft. Ramaphosa failed to meet the deadline and asked for an extension until 22 July.

Gcaleka denied the request on Tuesday.

On Friday, Corruption Watch said the Public Protector’s action to subpoena Ramaphosa is a step in the right direction as it will ensure he provides the much-awaited details.

Accountability

The organisation stated that this will set the tone that even those who hold public office should be held accountable for their actions.

“The Public Protector Act makes provision for Gcaleka to direct anyone to submit an affidavit, appear before her, or provide documents for the purpose of conducting an investigation, and under the Constitution, everyone, regardless of their position, must be held accountable,” said Corruption Watch.

The executive director of Corruption Watch, Karam Singh, said the president must be prepared for scrutiny as he holds the highest office in South Africa, especially at a time when the public needs and deserves answers.

“This latest development in a matter still shrouded in mystery and secrecy is very concerning,” said Singh.

Transparency

Singh said Ramaphosa’s attempts to get out of providing an explanation about what really happened at his farm only fuels suspicion and mistrust.

The acting chairperson of the board of Corruption Watch, Mzukisi Qobo, said those who hold power and are implicated in acts of corruption should be dealt with.

“Transparency should always be the cornerstone of a democracy, and even more so now when confidence in our leaders is at an all-time low amid widespread corruption, malfunctioning institutions, and pessimism that we will be able to overcome the herculean socio-economic challenges that we face as a country,” said Qobo.

