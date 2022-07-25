Transport department refutes claims that taxi relief fund is a scam

Kgomotso Phooko

The Department of Transport has refuted claims that the Taxi Relief Fund (TRF) is a scam and urged taxi operators to register and collect their money.

The department is calling upon taxi operators who have not yet applied to do so before 31 March 2023. It also advises taxi owners to ignore misleading information and apply before 31 March 2023.

The TRF was rolled out to help taxi operators who were affected by the national lockdown imposed in 2020 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TRF scheme was officially launched in Sandton, on 11 January 2022.

As part of the lockdown, travelling restrictions initially only allowed taxis to operate at 50% capacity. This was later increased to 70% after the restrictions were eased.

The department has assured taxi operators that all eligible applicants will receive their funds before the end of March 2023.

The Transport Department’s Head of Communications, Collen Msibi, said the government issued the first directive to provide relief on 30 March 2021.

“The net effect of all these to the industry has been a declining revenue base and an increase in costs, which left many operators struggling to stay financially afloat,” said Msibi.

Scam claims

Msibi said the department is aware of the claims that the TRC is a scam, which discourages taxi operators from applying.

“The Department wishes to place it on record that these assertions and reports are not only misinformed, but they are also misleading and ill-intended and thus calls upon those making such assertions to desist from doing so,” she added.

As of March 2020, the government allocated a once-off ex gratia fund of R1,135 billion for the operators of minibus taxis and e-hailing services with valid operating licences.

The government has appointed the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to be responsible for the disbursement of the relief and to assist with the process of the claims.

Msibi said they have visited Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Western Cape together with the NEF to help the taxi operator claim their funds.

