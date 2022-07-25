SIU to investigate at least 14 government entities for corruption

Citizen Reporter

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to investigate at least 14 government entities and departments, including the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), for corruption and maladministration.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed five proclamations to allow the unit to probe the entities.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the departments under investigation include all of the provincial health departments and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

Provincial health departments

“Investigations into health departments will focus on unlawful or improper conduct by claimants or applicants in respect to medical negligence claims that were fraudulent, improper or unlawful by any person or entity that unduly benefited themselves or any other person.

“The probe will cover claims that took place between 1 January 2013 and 22 July 2022, the date of the proclamation or which took place prior to 1 January 2013 or after the date of publication of this proclamation, but is relevant to, connected with, incidental or ancillary to the matters investigated or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” said Kganyago.

Meanwhile, on 11 July, the SIU was authorised to look into the Eastern Cape department of health to recover any financial losses the state suffered through civil litigation.

KZN Department of Transport

The SIU will probe the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport for maladministration, which has led to the department “incurring irregular expenditure and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as identified by the Auditor-General of South Africa.”

Sassa and SACE

The South African Council of Educators (SACE) investigation will focus on the acquisition of a commercial property in East London.

The unit will also seek to establish whether there was any related unauthorised and wasteful expenditure incurred by Sassa or any resulting loss or damages suffered by the agency in the awarding of at least five tenders.

Newcastle municipality

The Newcastle municipality will also be investigated for obtaining processes, the awarding of tenders and specific probes into at least four contracts.

“Furthermore, the SIU will investigate maladministration in the affairs of the municipality in relation to contracts awarded to [government employees] and payments made to fictitious employees,” he said.

