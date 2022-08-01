Vusi Thembekwayo tries to save marriage after wife dumps him

Faizel Patel

Motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo has confirmed his marriage to Palesa Mahlolo Thembekwayo (nee Makhetha) may be on the rocks but he is working hard to save it.

Thembekwayo was dumped after his “infidelity demotivated” her from continuing with their marriage.

The two were married in 2019 and have been together for over 13 years, and have three children.

Sunday World reports that Palesa has cited gender-based violence (GBV) and cheating as the reason behind the divorce.

Thembekwayo was arrested and released on bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, and the case was postponed after his lawyers asked for mediation.

The report says the couple’s marriage started showing cracks when Palesa lodged a complaint of assault against him at the Douglasdale Police Station in December last year, accusing him of assaulting her during one of their domestic arguments.

According to a police statement, Thembekwayo arrived at their home in Fourways and found his wife sleeping on the upper level.

“He woke her up and instructed her to pack her bags. She refused, and an argument ensued. He pulled her by the legs off the bed, slapped her several times, dragged her down the stairs, loaded her bags in the car and forced her into the car.”

The statement further said that as they were driving, Thembekwayo took the road to Midrand, a few kilometres from their home.

When they stopped at the traffic lights near Crowthorne, Midrand, she jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

In a statement, Thembekwayo maintained his innocence.

“As it stands, I maintain my innocence and will prove this in the appropriate platform and trust the Justice Department to deal with it accordingly. I have always been an advocate of equality, committed to eradicating all forms of GBV and I believe that my record speaks for itself in this regard.”

Thembekwayo was trolled on social media when he denied assaulting his wife.

