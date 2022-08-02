Shootout ensues after police confront more illegal miners in Krugersdorp

Devina Haripersad

In the latest development at the abandoned mines in Krugersdorp, police were caught in a hail of bullets after discovering and confronting several more illegal miners earlier today.

According to preliminary reports, it was during a blitz operation at the disused mine in Luipaardsvlei where members of the various specialised units encountered the illegal miners.

The members – together with Police Minister Bheki Cele – are currently conducting raids at the Krugersdorp mine dumps following the first incident of the robbery and gang rape of eight women who ventured into the area to record a music video.

It was during one of these blitz operations around the West Village area that a crossfire between the suspects and police ensued, resulting in the fatality of one of the miners, who died on the scene. Two more have been arrested.

Minister Bheki Cele confirmed these blitz operations will continue, undeterred by the shootout earlier, as they work to cover as many abandoned mine dumps in the area.

Cele vowed over the weekend, at the ANC policy conference, that they would work harder to flush out criminality in the Krugersdorp area linked to illegal miners.

He has since deemed it a multi-provincial operation and confirmed that they were targeting areas such as the North West and the Free State.

Police have arrested more than 80 suspects after the eight-woman were robbed and raped. Most of the suspects were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.

