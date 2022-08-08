Zama zama protest: 17 people arrested in Mohlakeng

Siphumelele Khumalo

After another township in the West Rand became a hotspot for violence on Monday, police arrested 17 people as the community staged a protest against illegal miners in the area.

Community members burnt shacks in Extension 11 and ransacked two homes close to mine shafts.

One of the arrested suspects was found with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police said 13 people were arrested for being undocumented, three were arrested for illegal mining activity, and one for the possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Speaking to The Citizen, police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “Following protests that started this morning in Mohlakeng, the West Rand District Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, went to the ground with local councillors and community leaders to address the protesters on intervention plans that are being implemented to deal with illegal mining activities in the district.”

She also said that the municipality was closing one of the mining sites in the area.

“Public order police and visible policing members are monitoring the situation and swiftly responding to sporadic incidents,” added Muridili.

Last week, residents of the West Rand took to the streets to express their anger at illegal miners in the area who they blame for crimes – such as rape, theft and corruption – in the area.

The protests in Krugersdorp, Kagiso, Bekkersdal and Mohlakeng were sparked by the rape of 10 young women while they were producing a music video. The women were allegedly raped by more than 80 men.

The men were arrested at the abandoned mining site following the rapes and robbery and the West of Johannesburg has literally been set on fire following the sequence of events.

On Saturday, police Minister Bheki Cele attended an imbizo in West Village to hear the grievances of livid community members.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (Saps) said: “The Saps has the capabilities to deal with illegal miners who are terrorising communities living in the West Rand. As part of ongoing police efforts to combat illicit mining and associated crimes in the West Rand, the Saps will step up police operations, deploy necessary resources and specialised units of the service, to keep residents living in the epicentre of illegal mining safe.”