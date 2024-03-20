Eight bodies of suspected zama zamas found in Robertville

Police have opened eight counts of murder cases after the grim discovery of bodies of suspected illegal miners.

At least eight bodies suspected to be those of zama zamas have been found in a veld in Robertville, Florida in Gauteng province on Tuesday, police said.

Police have opened eight counts of murder after the grim discovery of the suspected illegal miners.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said community members alerted officers about the bodies.

Strewn bodies

“Police were alerted … about two people who were lying in an open veld in Robertville, Florida. Upon arrival at the scene, police officers, including members of Johannesburg K9, conducted a search in the area. A total of eight bodies, with gunshot wounds, were discovered in an open veld.”

Masondo said the victims were certified dead at the scene.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be linked to an ongoing feud over illegal mining territory by illegal miners.”

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

Zama zama arrests

Last month, 94 undocumented illegal miners were arrested, and vast quantities of gold bearing material was seized during a hard-hitting police operation near Hartbeespoort Dam.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the multidisciplinary and crime-intelligence-driven “Vala Umgodi” operation was conducted in Scheerpoort.

Acting on information received, police pounced on the alleged illegal miners, seizing 139 generators worth R1.3 million.

Also seized were 24 grinders, 95 jackhammers, hammers, chisels, pick-axes, shovels, cutting torches, gas bottles, electric mills, phendukas (hand-driven cylinders) and explosives.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended the team for their commitment.

Additional reporting by: Nicholas Zaal

